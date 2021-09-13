Covid testing wanes in Pune as positivity rate shows slight increase

PUNE The number of Covid-19 tests being conducted in the district has been dropping, week on week, this despite the positivity rate showing a slight increase

Between August 8 and August 14, when 124,638 Covid-19 tests were conducted, 6,917 new Covid-19 cases were reported. The positivity rate at the time was 5.5%.

In the week between August 25 and August 31, 115,914 Covid-19 tests were conducted and the positivity rate climbed to 6.2% with 7,263 new Covid-19 cases found.

In the last week between September 5and September 11 105,863 tests were conducted and the positivity rate as at 6.01% as 6,372 cases were reported.

Along with Pune which is at a 6.6% combined positivity rate, other districts of concern are Ahmednagar (5.5%), Sangli (4.4%), Satara (3.4%), Nashik (3.7%) and Osmanabad (3.6%).

Ravindra Bhinwade, additional municipal commissioner said, “I have already spoken to the health department saying that the Covid-19 daily test numbers should remain above 10,000 daily. On Sunday, this number had fallen down to 5,000. However,on Sunday swab collection centres are also functioning with limited staff since it is their weekly off. We are also in talks with various Ganesh mandals to ensure that possible super- spreaders are tested. Also for mandals to come forward as volunteers to conduct Covid-19 tests. We want to focus on RTPCR tests. Rapid antigen tests (RAT) are only limited to symptomatic contacts of positive Covid-19 patients. We do not miss any patient who may test negative on RAT.”

With the Ganesh festival on and crowds returning to the streets the fear of a third wave is palpable and only increased testing could see the administration know if there is a renewed outbreak of the virus.

As reported by Hindustan Times in its Sunday edition, members of the Covid Task Force have pointed out that negligence towards Covid-appropriate behaviour can have serious repercussions in the near future.

Dr Shashank Joshi member of the state task force, even asked for caution and alert as the mass gatherings have increased during the festivities in cities like Pune and Mumbai.

“We have to be on the red alert. We have to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour must be followed. We must delay the third Covid wave as long as possible,” Dr Joshi said.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, had said that the last week of September would be crucial as Covid cases may go up post Ganesh immersion.

“Covid-appropriate behaviour is nowhere to be seen in the semi-urban and rural areas. Even in the urban parts only a few people have been following the norms such as wearing masks. It is a dangerous sign. We have seen the effects of the negligence. We should all be aware,” Dr Salunkhe said.