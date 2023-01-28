CP Kumaar warns of strict action against Mathadi menace

PUNE

The Pune Police will take the strongest possible action against individuals and so-called unions involved in threatening industrialists, businesses and traders in the name of Mathadi Union, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaar said on Friday.

The top cop was speaking to a group of more than 100 business representatives from major industries, business houses, commerce and industry groups, corporations, and information technology (IT) firms.

The common shout from the business community was criminal elements disguised as ‘Mathadi’ workers’ unions had been harassing the business community for many years and that there was an urgent need to put a complete stop to their activities and fear-mongering tactics.

Mathadi refers to a person who is carrying a load of material on his head (Matha) or on his back to stack at the appropriate location. These operations include loading, unloading, stacking, carrying, weighing, and measuring, as well as any other work that is preparatory to or incidental to such operations. The Maharashtra Mathadi Hamal And Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act 1969 established 34 Mathadi boards.

“The Pune police will take strong steps to provide a fear-free environment for businesses in Pune,” Kumaar said.

“The businessmen reported extortion by criminal gangs, exorbitant money demands from Mathadi workers, bullying, and other forms of harassment. We’ve already taken tough measures against those involved. All DCPs and police stations in charge have been told to take strict action in this matter,” he added.

Mathadi union head Rajesh Mate said “Those harassed can complain to us after which the matter will be placed before Mathadi board and action will be initiated,” he assured.

Joint CP (Law and order) Sandeep Karnik said, “The businessmen or industries can directly approach senior police officials for lodging criminal complaints against the nuisance makers.”

The city Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) II arrested two people for attempting to extort ₹1.26 lakh from a store contractor in Aero Mall under the guise of a Mathadi organisation.