CP orders weekly police station visits by DCPs & ACPs to boost accountability, citizens’ trust

As part of a larger mission to promote citizen-centric policing and ensure that operations at the grassroots’ level are closely monitored, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to visit police stations under their jurisdiction from Monday to Thursday every week. Concurrently, assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) have been instructed to visit police stations under their jurisdiction six days a week, every week. The DCPs, during their visits, are expected to review the functioning of police stations, inspect documentation, guide officers on pending investigations, and address public grievances. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The DCPs, during their visits, are expected to review the functioning of police stations, inspect documentation, guide officers on pending investigations, and address public grievances. They are expected to check legal documents prepared by investigating officers, ensure that pending investigation and complaint cases are being acted upon, and verify that the police commissioner’s instructions are being complied with across the board. The police commissioner has made it clear that these visits by the DCPs must ensure that the directives from his office are being followed in both letter and spirit. As part of the newly implemented protocol, the Pune police have also released the zonal schedule for visits by the DCPs from July 15 to July 17.

Meanwhile, ACPs are expected to speed up police verification reports for passports and character certificates, check crime registration documents, and ensure correct implementation of new provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Their other duties include guiding officers on the disposal of seized property, reviewing court-bound cases, monitoring activities of history-sheeters, and ensuring that summons and warrants are issued on time. On Saturdays, ACPs are specifically tasked with addressing public grievances and ensuring satisfactory resolutions.

Outlining the objectives behind these visits, the police commissioner said that his vision is to make Pune a safer city through increased community engagement and proactive policing. “Citizen-centric policing and a safe Pune are my core mission,” he emphasised.

Supporting the initiative, noted criminal lawyer, advocate Milind Pawar, said, “Regular field visits by senior officers can bridge the gap between the police and the public. They promote transparency, boost police accountability, and allow citizens to be heard. The efforts can restore public faith in law enforcement and bring justice closer to the common man.”