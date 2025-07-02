CR rescues 235 children, saves 12 lives in two months

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) under the Central Railway (CR) zone have rescued 235 children during the months of April (114) and May (121) in 2025. The corresponding figure last year is 149. The CR zone covers Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Solapur, Bhusawal, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Central Railway’s round-the-clock “Operation Nanhe Farishte” and “Operation Jeevan Rakshak” are campaigns to rescue runaway children and save lives of passengers who meet with accidents or any other incident at railway stations respectively.

The rescued children were safely reunited with their families.

Under “Operation Jeevan Rakshak”, RPF personnel saved lives of 12 passengers, including nine men and three women, in the two-month period. The drive saved seven lives during the same period in 2024.

“The children, mostly frightened and visibly disoriented, are spotted by RPF personnel. Upon verification, and with the help of NGOs like Childline, these children are provided counselling and safely returned to families,” said Hemantkumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune Railway Division.