CR restores Udyan, Siddheshwar and Mahalaxmi Express trains

The Central Railway (CR) has restored another major rail link in the landslide-affected Karjat-Lonavla ghat section, bringing train services between Pune and Mumbai further closer to normalcy. The south east down line was successfully restored and reopened for rail traffic on July 14, following the earlier restoration of the mid line on July 7. With two railway lines now operational, the CR has announced the restoration of several long-distance and intercity train services that had either been cancelled, diverted, short-terminated or short-originated due to the disruption caused by heavy rainfall and landslides earlier this month. Indian Railways, Rail, Trains, Train, Railway Track, photo by Rajkumar on 22 June 2009 (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the railway administration, the Bengaluru-CSMT Udyan Express (11302), which had been short-terminated at Khadki, will resume its journey till CSMT from July 17; while the Solapur-CSMT Siddheshwar Express (12116), which had been terminated at Pune, will now operate till CSMT also from July 17. Similarly, the CSMT-Bengaluru Udyan Express (11301) and CSMT-Solapur Siddheshwar Express (12115) that had been originating from Pune and Khadki, respectively, will resume departures from CSMT from July 18.

The CSMT-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express (17411), which had been cancelled during the disruption, will also resume operations from July 18. Similarly, the Kolhapur-CSMT Mahalaxmi Express (17412) will resume normal operations from July 19. In addition, the Ahmedabad-Tiruchirapalli Express (09419), which had been diverted via the Surat-Manmad-Daund-Solapur route, will return to its original alignment from July 16.

Earlier, the CR had restored the iconic Deccan Queen (12123/12124) and Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express (12127/12128) to travel on their regular route/s with effect from July 16, providing significant relief to thousands of daily commuters travelling between Pune and Mumbai.

Railway officials said that the restoration work is continuing round the clock on the remaining affected portions of the Lonavla-Karjat section. Teams are working in difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions to remove debris and fully normalise train operations at the earliest. Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) application or contact the railway helpline for the latest train-related information. The CR is also issuing regular service updates through its official social media platforms.

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