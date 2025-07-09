Crackdown on illegal parking, private vehicles in BRT near PMPML terminals

In a move to streamline public transport operations and improve commuter safety, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) has launched a crackdown on unauthorised parking and illegal entry of private vehicles into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes near major PMPML terminals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. This unlawful behaviour disrupts PMPML bus services, causes traffic congestion, and raises the risk of serious accidents involving passengers and other road users. (HT)

PMPML officials noted that private car owners frequently park haphazardly around key bus stations without authorisation. This unlawful behaviour disrupts PMPML bus services, causes traffic congestion, and raises the risk of serious accidents involving passengers and other road users.

To address the issue, PMPML formally approached the Nigdi traffic police, urging strict enforcement against the misuse of BRT lanes and nearby parking spaces by private vehicles.

Responding to this appeal, the Nigdi Traffic Division initiated a crackdown across specific areas. From January 2025 to the present, action was taken against 1,762 cases of violations between Pawale Bridge to Khandobamal Chowk and from Kudalwadi Circle to Shahunagar Chowk (Spine Road, Chikhli). As part of this enforcement drive, fines amounting to ₹12.94 lakh were collected from the violators.

As part of ongoing enforcement, the Nigdi Traffic Police have deployed patrol units to monitor BRT lanes and take immediate action against violators.

In a public appeal, PMPML emphasised the importance of compliance, “Private vehicles must not enter BRT lanes. Such actions put lives at risk and disrupt public transport. The BRT corridor is exclusively for PMPML buses. We urge all motorists to follow traffic rules and help maintain road safety,” PMPML officials said.