Cricket betting ring: Four more in Pimpri-Chinchwad police net

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested four more bookies on Thursday, including a software developer, for allegedly running a cricket betting operation during the India-England cricket match. On March 27, at least 33 were arrested and later remanded to judicial custody in a cricket betting case.

The four arrested have been identified as Chetan Jagdish Dawar (27), a resident of Hivrenagar in Nagpur; Bipinkumar Manilal Tanna (52), a resident of Andheri (West) in Mumbai; Rahul Ajay Sakhla (27), a resident of Andheri, Mumbai; and Ajay Vasant Shah (44), a resident of Goregaon (West) in Mumbai.

The four were remanded to police custody until April 6 by a court in Vagaon Maval.

“We cannot deny their link with international betting rackets. They were found in various locations as due to Covid rules, they could not enter the location as rightful viewers. The participants are generally people from the middle and upper-middle class,” said Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Five among the total 37 people arrested in the case have also tested positive for Covid, according to Prakash.

The investigation is led by assistant commissioner of police Prashant Amrutkar of crime-1 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“Besides these people, we have identified 25 others who dealt with login IDs and passwords of 13 applications that were used by the accused. We are also investigating local aspects of the ring,” said Prakash.

Of the total 37 people arrested, eight have previous betting-related cases, including Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), in various parts of the country.

During the arrest of the four, the officials of unit four of the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch team recovered four mobile phones with data related to betting and a computer with the source code of the application used for accepting bets.