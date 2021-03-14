IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Cricket competition to help needy in Pune
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cricket competition to help needy in Pune

In a bid to encourage youth and help the needy in the tough Covid-19 times, a cricket competition was organised by the Madat Pratishthan last week in Pune
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST

In a bid to encourage youth and help the needy in the tough Covid-19 times, a cricket competition was organised by the Madat Pratishthan last week in Pune.

Sachin Mujumle, president of the organization on behalf of his birthday distributed cash prizes and ration kits to below poverty line people.

“Every year we used to celebrate my birthday in grand style and financially helped an orphanage or some NGOs who are doing good work for the society. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I wanted to do something different and encourage our youth to take the responsibility. So, we decided to hold a cricket competition on a local level and the funds which I was going to use to celebrate my birthday was used for this competition. We gave cash prizes to the winning teams and players, who also come from various areas and backgrounds in Pune. Also, ration kits were distributed by our organisation,” said Mujumle.

Atul Namekar one of the residents of Shukrwar peth who participated in the cricket competition said, “It is a good decision to cancel the birthday celebrations and instead use the funds for some social cause. It was the only event which had sports activity and a noble cause to help the needy ones.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Over 26k vaccinated, 2,100 new Covid cases reported in Pune district

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Pune: The district reported 2,183 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of 40 lakh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:08 PM IST
PUNE: Two realtors from Pune were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for allegedly duping a man of 40,00,000 after promising a flat and a house to him along with the ownership of the land
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:04 PM IST
PUNE: The police have identified another person in the Army recruitment exam question paper leak case, according to public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal who was speaking in open court in Pune on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Wedding halls in Pune see cancellation of bookings due to Covid restrictions

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Pune: Owners and firms operating halls and venues that are rented out for weddings in the city are complaining now of several cancellations in the light of the new Covid restrictions for Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Owners, managers of four restaurants in Koregaon Park booked for flouting Covid norms

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Pune: Four restaurants in Koregaon Park have been raided by the Pune police on Sunday night, and the owners and managers have been booked for flouting rules in place to curb Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Some vaccination sites in Pune have no slots till April 6; admn admits tech glitch

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Pune: Post Covaxin rollout on Monday, many vaccination centres in the city have no slots till April 6 leaving many beneficiaries to struggle to get an earlier date
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State approves 13 crore for development of Pachgaon Parvati hill in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Pune: The state government has approved 13 crore to develop the Pachgaon Parvati hill (Taljai tekdi) to restore the ecology and increase green cover on the forest land
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mosquito woes sting Pune residents as civic bodies overlook water hyacinth menace

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Pune: Residents are forced to face a health hazard due to mosquito problem as Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations fail to clear water bodies of spreading water hyacinth
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil’s Laura Pigossi (in pic) in action at the ITF 25K title tournament at Deccan Gymkhana courts on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Brazil’s Laura Pigossi (in pic) in action at the ITF 25K title tournament at Deccan Gymkhana courts on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

$25K ITF WTT Cup tennis: Pigossi fights back to earn singles title

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Pune: Brazil’s Laura Pigossi grabbed her first ITF 25K title of the year by beating Marianna Zakarlyuk of Ukraine 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) at Deccan Gymkhana courts on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MSRTC pulls out of Shivajinagar multi-model hub project

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken a decision to withdraw its stake from the multi-model hub project and refused to sign a contract agreement with MahaMetro due to the lack of viability gap funding
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Police on the lookout for five for attempted murder of 36-year old

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Pune police are on the lookout for five people for the attempted murder of a 36-year-old man
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two sent to police custody for murdering mobile thief

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Two men were remanded to Pune police’s custody by a local court on Sunday for the murder of a man who was caught after stealing a mobile phone from one of the two arrested men in Manjri area on March 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

City temperature to rise to 37 degrees Celsius this week: IMD forecast

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The temperature in Pune and surrounding areas is expected to rise as high as 37 degree Celsius, according to IMD forecast
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cricket competition to help needy in Pune

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST
In a bid to encourage youth and help the needy in the tough Covid-19 times, a cricket competition was organised by the Madat Pratishthan last week in Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Residents booked for abusing MSEDCL employee

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Multiple residents of a colony in Hadapsar have been booked for verbally abusing an MSEDCL employee on Saturday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP