Crime branch arrests man for illegal possession of firearm

In a significant crackdown on illegal firearms, the Crime Branch team of Pune Police apprehended a 30-year-old man from Karvenagar for unlawfully carrying firearms and live cartridges. Police said action was part of the ongoing campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The accused has been identified as Suraj Rohidas Khandagle (30) resident of Warje. Acting on intelligence and surveillance, the Crime Branch launched an operation targeting suspected individuals involved in the illegal possession and trafficking of firearms. Acting on a tip, police laid a trap at Bhujbal bungalow and apprehended the suspect. Initially, he did not give satisfactory answers, but during the search operation, police found a firearm and two live rounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said that the accused was taken into custody to get more information about where he purchased a firearm and for what purpose. A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station under sections 3(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections and further investigation is going on.