Criminal apprehended by Pune police while trying to escape

A criminal was apprehended by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police on Wednesday while he was attempting to flee to Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off that the accused was fleeing to his home town, a team of patrol policemen laid a trap and arrested him on July 19. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police the accused arrested has been identified as Pradeep Singh Butte Naria, 30, who is a resident of Kondhwa and originally hails from Jalore in Uttar Pradesh.

Naria was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 for attacking a woman and her relative inside their house on July 15.

Vijay Kumbhar, police inspector, said that the accused had planned to give the police team a slip and escape outside to his native place.

“He was apprehended and further investigation is on in the case,” he said.