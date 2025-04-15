Menu Explore
Criminal held with 9kg ganja

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Dighi police have arrested the accused identified as Bhaat Dashrath Waghmare, 39, from Rahu Pimpalgaon in Daund

The anti-narcotics squad of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday arrested an externed criminal and seized 9 kilograms of ganja worth 5.33 lakh from his possession.

According to the police, the accused was externed from city limits due to his involvement in multiple criminal activities.
According to the police, the accused was externed from city limits due to his involvement in multiple criminal activities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dighi police have arrested the accused identified as Bhaat Dashrath Waghmare, 39, from Rahu Pimpalgaon in Daund.

According to the police, the accused was externed from city limits due to his involvement in multiple criminal activities.

Head constables Vijay Daundkar and Ganesh Karpe intercepted the accused with a gunny bag moving in a suspicious manner on a motorcycle and later seized 9.478 kg of ganja worth 5,33,900 from him.

Follow Us On