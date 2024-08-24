 Criminal killed with hammer for unruly behaviour - Hindustan Times
Criminal killed with hammer for unruly behaviour

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 24, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Pune: A criminal on police record was killed over a dispute at a bar located near Veer Baji Pasalkar Road near Wadgaon area on Sinhagad Road. Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Gotya Amol Shejwal, 34, of Dhayari Phata visited Classic Bar with his friend. Gotya, apparently in an inebriated condition, fell on the table of a customer named Akash Kulkarni who objected to his behaviour and a heated argument ensued. While the duo was thrown out of the bar as they were disturbing other customers, Gotya abused the bouncer on duty. Meanwhile, Kulkarni picked up a hammer and hit Gotya on his head leading to death on the spot.

Inspector Anandrao Khobare said, “We have registered a case of murder. Akash ran a hotel that had to be shut down, and his partnership with Classic Bar venture will be probed.”

News / Cities / Pune / Criminal killed with hammer for unruly behaviour
