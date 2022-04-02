Cryptocurrency fraud: 1,137 bitcoins missing from wallets of cyber expert, ex-IPS officer
PUNE The cyber cell of Pune police has contended that 1,300 bitcoins are missing from the wallets of cyber expert Pankaj Ghode and former IPS officer Ravindra Patil in connection with the multicrore cryptocurrency fraud lodged at Shivajinagar cyber police station in Pune.
Deputy commissioner of police (EOW and cyber crime) Bhagyashree Navtake said, “Patil has accepted that he took away 237 bitcoins. We seized cryptocurrency worth Rs6 crore from him. From Ghode’s side, almost 900 bitcoins are missing. Both of them have actually siphoned off 1,137 bitcoins through money laundering. Anonymity in blockchain makes it difficult to find the trail.”
According to the prevailing market rates on Saturday, one bitcoin was priced around ₹35.49 lakh. The Pune police had roped in two cyber experts to help them investigate the ₹2,000 crore cryptocurrency scam involving its mastermind Amit Bharadwaj and his associates in two FIRs lodged at Nigdi and Dattawadi police stations in 2018.
According to the latest FIR lodged against the cyber experts, the police had assigned them the task of recovering bitcoins from the wallets of the accused and shared data with them. Instead, the duo transferred the recovered bitcoins into their personal wallets and those of their associates.
They manipulated the screenshots of bitcoin recovery and submitted them as proof to the police as part of their investigation report. The cyber police had arrested the duo from Pune and seized a number of mobiles, MacBooks, hard disks, tabs, laptops, CDs, and other items from their possession on charges of stealing bitcoins for their financial gains while assisting the police during investigation.
A case under Sections 409, 420, 465, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) of Information Technology Act and Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors was lodged at the cyber police station. Following their arrest, the duo was remanded in police custody and sent to judicial custody. Both of them have applied for regular bail at the district court wherein the prosecution is expected to file its say on Monday.
Stores can offer 25% discount on liquor as Delhi govt eases norms
Liquor stores in Delhi have started offering discounts again on Saturday, a day after the government permitted them to offer up to 25% rebate. The Delhi government had disallowed discounts and promotional offers on February 28 after a rush of buyers led to unruly scenes and overcrowding at retail outlets in violation of Covid guidelines. The discounts were discontinued at a time when Delhi was likely to hold municipal polls in April.
Agra administration gears up for MLC polls
The district administration in Agra is gearing up for voting process for MLC (local bodies) election for Agra-Firozabad constituency scheduled on April 9. Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Yashvardhan Srivastava, who is also deputy election officer, said polling parties will move from Tehsil Sadar premises on April 8 for ensuring start of polling at 8 am on April 9. The polling will continue till 4 pm.
CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over bullet train, Metro-3 car shed row
Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Center questioning the benefits of the bullet train project. He also asked why the central government was not giving the land at Kanjurmarg for the construction of the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 car shed. Thackeray said that several projects need the Centre's attention but they are not paying any heed to it.
NCP opposes anti-encroachment drive
PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party has sought party chief Sharad Pawar's intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation. There's growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC's drive, leading to violence at Dhanori. Last week, PMC staff came were attacked by hawkers at Dhanori. Taking this thread, NCP national vice chairman of minority cell Ikram Khan has sought the intervention of the party supremo to stop the demolition drives.
CM flags off two Metro corridors, citizens take a joyride
Mumbai Almost eight years after the first Metro corridor between Versova and Ghatkopar took off in June 2014, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday flagged off two Metro corridors in the western suburbs. This includes Dahisar East Andheri West Metro-2A and Dahisar East Andheri East Metro-7 corridor. However, on Saturday, only the first phase of both Metro corridors was flagged off. The entire length of both phases is around 35 km.
