Customs dept nabs six for illegally possessing tiger skin 

Pune customs sleuths in a joint operation with the Nagpur unit arrested six individuals for allegedly trying to sell tiger skin in Jalgaon. The operation occurred on July 26 after the customs department received a tip about the same. The operation resulted in the seizure of one adult tiger skin under section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. According to customs officials, the poachers attempted to conceal and dispose of the tiger skin by having one of the women folk wear the 11-foot skin under her saree. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The suspects have been identified as Ajvar Sujat Bhosale, Rahim Pardhi, Teva Bai Pardhi, Kakana Bai, Nadim Shaikh and Mohammad Athar.

According to customs officials, the poachers attempted to conceal and dispose of the tiger skin by having one of the women folk wear the 11-foot skin under her saree. The skilled poachers identified a tiger kill (Nilgai) inside the Jalgaon division forest, poisoned the carcass, and waited for the tiger to return to feed on the poisoned carcass.

The Pune customs department had been previously involved in the seizure of a leopard skin less than six months ago and a tiger trophy less than a month ago.