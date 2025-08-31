Cycle club launched to help rural girls continue education

Pune: To address the high dropout rate of girl students in rural areas caused by the travel distance to secondary schools, the Pune Zilla Parishad and Indapur Panchayat Samiti have jointly launched a cycle club. As part of the initiative, 111 bicycles were distributed to girl students in Indapur on Saturday. Pune Zilla Parishad and Indapur Panchayat Samiti distributed 111 bicycles to girl students in Indapur to address high dropout rate in rural areas. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The bicycles were handed over by agriculture minister and Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharne, who said, “The Pune Zilla Parishad has always executed innovative programmes. Distributing cycles to girl students is an excellent idea that will help improve school attendance.”

Zilla parishad officials said, “Many girls discontinue education after Class 7 as they have to travel to another village for higher classes. Parents are often reluctant to let their daughters travel alone over long distances. Providing bicycles will allow girls to commute safely and quickly, often in groups. This will improve attendance and help them continue their education.”

Office-bearers of Pune Zilla Parishad, Indapur Panchayat Samiti, and Pune District Central Co-operative Bank were present at the distribution function. The girls who received bicycles expressed happiness and said the initiative would make it easier for them to attend school regularly.