D Y Patil Hospital receives bomb threat 

The dean of Dr D Y Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday received an email which threatened the college establishment with a scare that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) had been placed on the campus. The hospital authorities immediately alerted the police after which a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Special Branch (SB) and Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrived at the spot and carried out a detailed inspection of the premises. The hospital authorities activated Code Black, an alert sounded when the management feels there is a threat to the lives of the staffers. (HT PHOTO)

Sant Tukaramnagar Police Station in-charge Gorakh Kumbhar said, “Following the alert, police teams and the BDDS squad were pressed into action. The teams scanned the entire campus for the suspicious IED device mentioned in the email to the hospital. We are probing the case from all angles, and the necessary technical investigation has been initiated.”

Regarding the development, DCP (crime) Sandeep Doiphode said, “We have scanned the entire campus, and no suspicious object was found. Prima facie, it appears to be mischief. The cyber cell has been assigned the task of finding out the IP address of the mail.”

The hospital authorities activated Code Black, an alert sounded when the management feels there is a threat to the lives of the staffers. In August, a private hospital received a similar threat mail where the unidentified person had threatened to detonate explosives inside the hospital leading to panic amongst the staff.