Dabholkar murder: Witness who was present during inquest examined
PUNE One of the witnesses in the inquest after the autopsy of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in August 20, 2013, was examined by the trial court on Thursday.
The witness has been identified as Dr Vasudev Paralikar who is a psychiatrist in Pune. He was called by the police as a witness during the inquest panchnama of the body of Dr Dabholkar.
The witness was recorded in the court of additional sessions Judge SR Navander with special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi and defence lawyers in presence.
The accused on trial in the case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) include Virendrasinh Sharadchandra Tawade, Sachin Prakashrao Andure, Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar, Sanjiv Gajanan Punalekar, and Vikram Vinay Bhave.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.
-
A look at Virat Kohli's infamous controversies ahead of his 100th Test
In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, which starts from Friday, Kohli will make his 100th appearance in the red-ball format, a special occasion indeed both for him and his supporters.