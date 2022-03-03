Home / Cities / Pune News / Dabholkar murder: Witness who was present during inquest examined
Dabholkar murder: Witness who was present during inquest examined

PUNE One of the witnesses in the inquest after the autopsy of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in August 20, 2013, was examined by the trial court on Thursday
Published on Mar 03, 2022
ByHT Correspondent

The witness has been identified as Dr Vasudev Paralikar who is a psychiatrist in Pune. He was called by the police as a witness during the inquest panchnama of the body of Dr Dabholkar.

The witness was recorded in the court of additional sessions Judge SR Navander with special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi and defence lawyers in presence.

The accused on trial in the case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) include Virendrasinh Sharadchandra Tawade, Sachin Prakashrao Andure, Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar, Sanjiv Gajanan Punalekar, and Vikram Vinay Bhave.

Thursday, March 03, 2022
