Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal turns into a hotspot for thieves
While devotees stand in serpentine queues awaiting darshan of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati, thieves have made the pandal a hotbed for stealing cash, mobile phones and jewellery
On Sunday itself, two FIRs were registered at the Vishrambaug police station. In one FIR, a woman, 33, from Kharadi, stated that her mobile phone worth Rs44,000 was stolen from her bag while she was waiting for darshan. She said that there was a heavy rush and it was only at about 6.30 pm that she realised that her mobile had gone missing. She suspected that a group of women roaming around her was responsible for the theft. In the other FIR, Vikas Nikalje, 30, from Bhumkar mala, said that an unknown person stole Rs2,000 in cash from his pocket at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while he was waiting for darshan in the pandal.
In a third incident, the complainant, Aklesh Jain, 38, from Kondhwa, said that he visited the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati pandal at about 11 am on August 31 and that unknown persons stole his mobile worth Rs19,491 while he was waiting for darshan. While these cases were reported, many other incidents of theft in and around the pandal went unreported.
In a separate incident, this one at the Chintamani Ganesh temple in Theur, Kalyani Rakh, 27, from Wagholi, told the police that she and her family members were busy seeking Ganesha’s blessings when someone stole her gold chain worth Rs14,000 which a child of the family was wearing. Rakh said that it was around 6 pm when she realised that the chain had gone missing.
Priyanka Narnaware, DCP (zone 1), said, “We have already put all our teams on alert, considering the heavy rush of people at the pandal. I have instructed to keep an eye on any suspicious activity in and around the pandal.” Narnaware said that the police have tightened the checking and that two rackets have already been busted from the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati area.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
