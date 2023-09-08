Dahi Handi celebrations: Police log 181 noise pollution complaints

Kothrud residents dialled 112 to lodge maximum noise pollution complaints, 23, as the Pune city police received 181 public calls during the dahi handi celebrations on September 7. Disco jockeys, loudspeakers, live performances broke the standard sound limit set by the high court, said officials. During Dahi Handi celebrations, Disco jockeys, loudspeakers, live performances broke the standard sound limit set by the high court, said officials. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

A senior police official said that most of the complaints were addressed by the police response vehicles (PRV) in the respective areas. The calls received included, Sinhagad Road (20), Bharati Vidyapeeth (14), Vishrambaug (13), Khadak Police Station (12), and one each from Vishrantwadi, Uttamnagar and Bund Garden areas.

A senior police official said that most of the complaints were addressed by the police response vehicles (PRV) in the respective areas.

KK Kamble, who heads Dial 112 team, said, “Majority of the complaints was related to loud music played by systems. Our teams addressed calls by visiting respective areas. Ground staff have been instructed to adhere to pollution guideline given by court. Mandals found violating prescribed sound limits were forced to shut down music systems.”

Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, former president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune, said, “Noise pollution affects the health and behaviour of people in many ways, including damaging the hearing system. While short-term effects include causing hearing problems, repeated noise pollution could lead to hypertension, hearing loss, sleep disturbances, high-level stress, physical trauma, bleeding around brain area.”