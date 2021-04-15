Day 1: Lukewarm response to curfew in Pune

PUNE Though the state government has imposed Section 144 and other restrictions to curb the rising Covid cases, at some places there was a usual movement of people.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibits the assembly of five people and above in public.

All the essential shops and roadside food vendors were also seen doing business with only take away and parcel service. Also, a heavy rush was seen at the Market Yard and Mandai, prominent markets in the city. There was no control or monitoring by the local administration and even by police on the crowd.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhagad road - Warje residents association, said, “These restrictions are of no use, people are roaming all around the city. There is hardly any checking done by the police and at this rate, the number of Covid cases will increase.”

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) public transport buses, auto rickshaws and other modes of transport were running on the city roads, but the number was less.

“I stepped out of the house in the morning to buy milk and some vegetables for the family, I was surprised to see such a rush on the roads. These restrictions are not enough the break the chain, there is a need for complete lockdown,” said Mahindra Kengale, a resident of Kothrud.

In spite of police bandobast at various important chowks in the city to keep a watch and enforce the restrictions, on Satara road, Karve road, Sinhagad road and others, the roadside vegetable and fruit hawkers were seen in large number. People were seen crowding at these roadside vendors to purchase vegetables and other groceries.

“The state government need to make it either more strict up to complete lockdown or open all things so that there is no limitation of timings and no crowding by the public,” said Namekar.