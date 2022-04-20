Day after controlled blast goes awry, PMDRA issues notice to developer
A day after a high intensity controlled blast to break rock for excavation went wrong at the construction site of the project Verve developed by VTP Realty, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has issued notice to the developer and initiated an enquiry into the matter. The intensity of the controlled blast was so high that it shattered the windows of houses and vehicles of societies such as Bella Casa, Nia and the Western Hills nearby.
“We have issued notice to VTP Realty to present their permissions for the controlled blast on their site. Based on the conditions laid down under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP), we have initiated an enquiry into this incident and till then, the work on site has stopped,” said Suhas Divase, commissioner, PMRDA.
The residents of the affected societies filed an FIR with the Hinjewadi police station against the blasting contractor under IPC sections 286 and 336. The police inspector in-charge Vivek Muglikar said, “The investigations are on and we will check for the no objection certificates that the local police station issued. If we find anything wrong, we will send for the contract and for the contractor’s license to be revoked by the licensing authority, controller of explosives in Navi Mumbai.”
Meanwhile the developer, VTP Realty, is still adamant that there was nothing wrong with the controlled blast. “We are unable to ascertain from the pictures and video if this damage is from the work underway at our site. As per our information, one apartment window has broken and one more apartment window has developed cracks and one car seems to have suffered damage. VTP Realty has all the permissions to carry out construction activity at the said location and we have furnished all the relevant documents. The controlled blasting for excavation work was well within the permissible limits. We are investigating in detail the entire episode along with the police and will ascertain the root cause of the incident. And on the basis of the investigation report, we will decide the further course of action. And if any lapses are found, we will get the contractor to compensate for the damages,” said Bhushan Palresha, MD, VTP Realty.
Form guidelines to prevent communal clashes: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Amid political parties raising the religious pitch, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar has asked the central and state governments to formulate guidelines to rein in the violence linked to the religious or communal aspect. He added that when some saints said something in the dharma sansad, they were also arrested. He added that in the last few days, two types of groups were coming forward.
2 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Wednesday. There were 22 active cases in the district on Wednesday. Ludhiana A manager at a city-based hotel escaped after taking ₹3.15 lakh cash from his workplace. The incident, which took place on April 15, came to light after the hotel owner found the packet of cash missing.
Discontent among residents as PMC charges higher tax for new properties
As the tax for the financial year 2022-23 has been multiple times higher for new properties compared to older ones in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, there is growing discontent among the residents who have demanded parity. Smaller flats built recently are charged three to four times higher tax by PMC compared to bigger and older ones in the same localities, say, residents.
Mumbai’s case positivity exceeds 1%, first time since February
The city's daily test positivity rate crossed 1% on Wednesday, first time in more than two months, with 98 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 10,58,060. Of the 9,514 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the TPR stands at 1.03%. After the third wave receded, the positivity rate had gone below 1% on February 12, following which there was a downward trend in the city.
As fight over Kanjurmarg drags on, Metro eyes third option for depot
Mumbai Almost three years after the Maharashtra government decided to move the Metro-3 car depot from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, it has failed to materialise the plan as the central government has claimed ownership of the Kanjurmarg land. As the matter of the ownership is currently in court, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said that it has started looking for a third option to construct the depot.
