Day temperature on rise in Pune city; moderate rainfall likely till August 9

Despite rain forecast, the day temperature in the city has been on the rise, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune. On Thursday, the day temperature in Pune was reported at 32.3 degrees Celsius which was 4.8 degrees warmer than normal. On Wednesday as well, Pune reported day temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius which was 4.5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

The city also witnessed rainfall in the evening for the past two days.

On Thursday, Pune reported rainfall in some parts. As per IMD, rainfall activity is likely to pick up in Maharashtra by the weekend and next week.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that isolated heavy rainfall in ghat regions is very likely from August 5 onwards till August 9.

“Generally cloudy skies and moderate rainfall is forecasted in Pune city till August 9. In the next few days, the day temperature is likely to fall from 32 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius during the daytime. The night temperature will also be around 21 to 22 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

He added that all four subdivisions in Maharashtra, have an isolated heavy rainfall warning from August 6.

“Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Vidarbha during August 6 to August 8. For Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan and Goa isolated heavy rainfall is during August 4 to August 8,” said IMD officials.

Temp rise in Pune

Date – Day temp – Departure is warmer than normal

August 4 – 32.3°C –4.8°C

August 3 – 32.1°C – 4.5°C

August 2 – 30.7°C –3.1°C

August 1 – 31.2°C – 3.6°C

July 31 – 31.7°C – 4.1°C

July 30 – 31.7°C – 4.1°C

July 29 –31.5°C – 4.1 °C

Source: IMD