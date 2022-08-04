Day temperature on rise in Pune city; moderate rainfall likely till August 9
Despite rain forecast, the day temperature in the city has been on the rise, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune. On Thursday, the day temperature in Pune was reported at 32.3 degrees Celsius which was 4.8 degrees warmer than normal. On Wednesday as well, Pune reported day temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius which was 4.5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.
The city also witnessed rainfall in the evening for the past two days.
On Thursday, Pune reported rainfall in some parts. As per IMD, rainfall activity is likely to pick up in Maharashtra by the weekend and next week.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that isolated heavy rainfall in ghat regions is very likely from August 5 onwards till August 9.
“Generally cloudy skies and moderate rainfall is forecasted in Pune city till August 9. In the next few days, the day temperature is likely to fall from 32 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius during the daytime. The night temperature will also be around 21 to 22 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.
He added that all four subdivisions in Maharashtra, have an isolated heavy rainfall warning from August 6.
“Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Vidarbha during August 6 to August 8. For Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan and Goa isolated heavy rainfall is during August 4 to August 8,” said IMD officials.
Temp rise in Pune
Date – Day temp – Departure is warmer than normal
August 4 – 32.3°C –4.8°C
August 3 – 32.1°C – 4.5°C
August 2 – 30.7°C –3.1°C
August 1 – 31.2°C – 3.6°C
July 31 – 31.7°C – 4.1°C
July 30 – 31.7°C – 4.1°C
July 29 –31.5°C – 4.1 °C
Source: IMD
-
PMC initiates third-party quality audit of 640 Pune roads
Amid complaints from residents about appalling state of roads, Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated a process to carry out a third-party audit of construction quality of 640 roads identified under the Defect Liability Period (DLP). According to officials, PMC has in the first phase collected information about roads that come under DLP. These roads are mostly located in nine wards of PMC including Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Ghole road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Wanowrie-Ramtekadi, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Kasba-Vishraumbaug and Bibwewadi.
-
Filling Allahabad University teachers’ posts reserved for EWS aspirants proving tough
Allahabad University is struggling to fill the posts of professors and associate professors reserved for economically weaker section candidates. Same is the case of candidates vying for the post of professors. If one takes case of Allahabad University, recently the recruitment process of teachers has been completed in 11 subjects. In nine of them, there were four posts of professor under EWS quota and all four remained vacant.
-
Protest Against Moharram Gate: UP MLA’s father refuses to end sit-in
The protest against a temporary gate put up by Muslims during Moharram month continued at the Kunda tehsil in Pratapgarh on Thursday, with father of Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya, Uday Pratap Singh, refusing to end the stir until his demand was met. Condition of Uday Pratap, 89, who belongs to the Bhadri estate of Pratapgarh, deteriorated on Wednesday night as the octogenarian refused food and medicines too.
-
PWD clerk in UP found dead inside office, wife suspects foul play
A junior clerk at the Public Works Department office was found dead inside her husband Vipin's' office, opposite the Raj Bhavan under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Wednesday midnight. The clerk's wife Sapna Singh, alleged foul play and has accused two other clerks of the same department of being involved in her husband Vipin's death. The junior clerk, Vipin Singh's body was found inside the administration wing of PWD headquarters.
-
New Azamgarh of new UP is on development path, says Yogi
VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of neglecting Azamgarh and said now the “new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh” was on the path of development with his government ensuring progress of the region. Adityanath was in Azamgarh for the first time after winning parliamentary bypolls, on the seat left by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to lay foundation stone/inaugurate 50 development projects worth about ₹145 crore.
