Day temperature to rise in Pune city over next few days: IMD

Pune city reported 33.1 degrees Celsius during the day on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature in the city is likely to remain on the higher side. The weather department has forecasted light rainfall for the city in the next few days.

The day temperature on Friday was 5.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal and the night temperature at 22.4 degrees Celsius was 1.3 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said the day temperature is likely to increase to 34 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

“Day temperature in the city is likely to touch 34 degrees Celsius till September 4. Partly cloudy skies becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon and light rainfall for the city are forecasted till the end of this week,” said Kashyapi.

Across all four subdivisions of Maharashtra, no warning is forecasted till September 4.

“From September 5 onwards, thunderstorms and lightning are forecasted in Marathwada and Vidarbha,” said IMD officials.

As of Friday, IMD officials noted that multiple weather systems are present.

“Monsoon trough at mean sea level runs north of its normal position. A cyclonic circulation lies over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and extends up to mid tropospheric levels. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea to north central Maharashtra across Konkan at lower tropospheric levels,” said IMD officials.