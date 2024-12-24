Dead fish found in Mula-Mutha river

Pune: People working for river conservation have claimed that thousands of dead fish were found floating in Mula-Mutha river, at the banks of Naik Bet, an island situated on the river at Bund Garden. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials visited the site and collected water samples on Monday. People working for river conservation have claimed that thousands of dead fish were found floating in Mula-Mutha river, at the banks of Naik Bet, an island situated on the river at Bund Garden. (HT)

The incident came to light on Monday, when Prajkta Mahajan, a member of citizen group Pune River Revival, posted the dead fish incident on social media. In her post Mahajan mentioned that volunteers Amitraj and Nishad Sevekari on Sunday documented dead fish found floating along the riverbank from the Naidu STP outlet till Bund Garden. She alleged chemical contamination as the cause of death as volunteers reported bad odour in the river water.

Mahajan said, “The dead fish mainly belonged to Tilapia species. There was a pungent odour likely related to a chemical in the water. The case needs a detailed investigation though we have not logged any formal complaint yet.”

A MPCB official who visited the site requesting anonymity said, “We have collected water samples to determine the cause of fish death. We think that a sewage treatment plant developed some fault, but only the sample analysis and study will reveal the cause of death. We have instructed locals to not use the river water.”

Incidents of fish dying due to contaminated water in Mula, Pavana and Indrayani rivers is a perennial problem in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area and activists have been demanding concrete measures to prevent river pollution rather than just focusing on beautification.