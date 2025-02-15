Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Death certificate fraud: Police arrest two PMC staff

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2025 06:24 AM IST

The two accused, contract employees from the birth and death office, confessed to the fraud for financial benefit

The Raigad police have exposed a death certificate fraud in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and arrested two employees. The accused issued the death certificate of a Puneite to facilitate sale of his property at Shrivardhan in Raigad district two to three times.

Police officials said that one Dr Amit Shah who signed the death certificate will be arrested soon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police officials said that one Dr Amit Shah who signed the death certificate will be arrested soon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The two accused, contract employees from the birth and death office, confessed to the fraud for financial benefit.

Ramkumar Agarwal from Camp filed a police complaint when he found that his one acre property at Shrivardhan in Konkan was sold to another person. Following the police inquiry, PMC gave a written reply that the office has not received an application for issuing a death certificate in the name of Agarwal and did not issue such a document. Further probe revealed that the fake death certificate was issued by two civic staff from Kondhwa ward office Swapnil Nigade and Shubham Pasalkar.

Police officials said that one Dr Amit Shah who signed the death certificate will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP has asked officials to carry out a detailed inquiry into the case.

Additional health officer Suryakant Devkar on Friday issued a circular to all regional medical officers who are incharge of birth, death and marriage registrations. “It is found that legal process is not followed in many cases. Lower level clerk and data operators who have access to system password carry out minor corrections in official documents even as they are not authorised to do it. Strict action will be taken regional medical officers if public complaints are found to be true,” he said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On