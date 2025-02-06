Decade-long freeze on new auto stands adding to Pune’s traffic woes

With the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) not sanctioning new auto-rickshaw stands for over a decade now, there is a disproportionate increase in the number of registered autos vis-à-vis the number of auto stands across the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), leading to auto-rickshaws halting randomly and worsening the traffic congestion in the city. The shortage of auto stands is directly contributing to rising traffic snarls, claim traffic police officials. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Currently, Pune city has 1.3 lakh registered auto-rickshaws but only 540 designated stands, while Pimpri-Chinchwad has 42,600 rickshaws with just 150 functional stands.

According to the traffic police, the absence of sufficient auto-rickshaw stands is forcing auto drivers to pick up and drop passengers at random locations, creating bottlenecks. The problem is particularly severe in the newly developed suburbs where demand for rickshaw services is high, but no new stands have been allocated.

Traffic chaos, passenger inconvenience

The shortage of auto stands is directly contributing to rising traffic snarls, claim traffic police officials. The problem is palpable in congested areas such as the old city where narrow roads leave little space for wayward parking. Meanwhile, in suburbs such as Viman Nagar, students and office-goers struggle due to the lack of designated stands nearby.

Anshul Sharma, a student at Symbiosis Institute, Viman Nagar, said, “There is no auto stand near our campus, so students have to walk nearly one kilometre to find an auto. Since drivers know we have no alternative, they charge higher fares.”

Altaf Shaikh, a commuter from Kondhwa, said, “We are fed up of the lack of auto stands in Kondhwa. Every day, I struggle to find an auto to commute to work. The autos are parked haphazardly on the roads, causing traffic jams and chaos. The drivers refuse to go by the meter, and we are forced to pay exorbitant fares. The authorities seem to be turning a blind eye to this problem. It is causing immense trouble to citizens like me, who rely on autos for our daily commute. When will the authorities wake up and provide us with proper auto stands?”

The problem extends beyond passengers to drivers as well.

Bapu Bhave, an office-bearer of the Rickshaw Federation, said, “The number of auto-rickshaws has grown significantly, but no new stands have been created. Key locations, including major chowks, lack designated stands, making operations difficult for both drivers and commuters.”

Auto driver Balasaheb Khopade from Kharadi demanded that auto stands be set up on priority. “As an auto driver, I face immense difficulties due to the lack of authorised auto stands in Kharadi. We are forced to stop our autos randomly, which often leads to traffic congestion and chaos. The police and traffic authorities fine us for parking in ‘no parking’ zones, but where are we supposed to park? The authorities should provide us with designated auto stands, so we can operate smoothly and safely. It is not just a problem for us auto drivers but also for the commuters who rely on us for transportation. I urge the authorities to take immediate action and provide us with authorised auto stands in Kharadi.”

Illegal stands, unregulated operations

Adding to the chaos, several illegal auto stands have emerged in the city, many allegedly named after influential individuals and religious figures. According to the traffic police, these unauthorised stands disrupt road discipline and lead to congestion. In 2021, the Pune traffic police shut down 23 such illegal stands and penalised over 17,000 auto drivers for violation of regulations.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Amol Zende emphasised the need for structured planning. “The RTA must conduct a proper survey and set up auto stands where they are actually needed. These should be placed near educational institutions, residential societies, and office spaces to ensure seamless last-mile connectivity.”

RTO acknowledges inaction, plans survey

Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials have admitted that no survey has been conducted in the past one decade regarding the need for additional auto stands.

However, deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale assured that a new survey will be undertaken in coordination with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic police. “We will soon conduct a survey to identify locations for new stands and mitigate the crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Keshav Kshirsagar, spokesperson for the Indian Gig Workers Front (IGWF), pointed out that while older city areas have stands, the expanding suburbs are neglected. “Passengers often flag down autos abruptly, creating sudden obstructions and causing traffic snarls. The lack of planning has made decongesting roads a major challenge,” he said.

Way forward

Experts and traffic authorities agree that setting up new auto stands is a critical step toward reducing congestion. The process involves a joint survey by the RTO, PMC, traffic police, auto unions, and passenger committees. The report is then submitted to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), headed by the district collector. However, no such survey or meeting has taken place in the last 10 years.

With Pune’s vehicle population increasing at an alarming rate—over 3.28 lakh new registrations in 2023-24 alone—transport authorities are under mounting pressure to regulate auto-rickshaw movement and improve urban mobility.