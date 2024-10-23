Deccan police beat marshal injured in attempted assault 

PUNE: A Deccan police beat marshal sustained injuries early Tuesday morning during an attempted assault by a group of six individuals. The incident took place between 3:30 am and 4:00 am within the Prabhat Chowki jurisdiction on Tuesday, officials said. Police constable Mahesh Tambe, who was on duty at the time of the incident, was injured in the assault and is undergoing treatment at nearby private hospitals. Deccan police beat marshal sustained injuries early Tuesday morning during an attempted assault by group of six individuals. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police officials from Deccan police station said that on Monday night, police constables Mahesh Tambe and Ganesh Satav were on duty. At around 3:30 am, they noticed a suspicious movement by two accused in Abhinav School Lane on Law College Road. When constables approached them, police found the accused were waiting for their four associates.

There were heated arguments between the accused and the police and when the police asked them to surrender, one of the accused attacked Tambe with a sharp weapon. To save himself Tambe fired two rounds in return, but the accused managed to escape from the spot. Police said the accused were riding on two motorcycles.

Girisha Nimbalkar, SPI at Deccan Police station said, “We are suspecting that the six accused were trying to steal sandalwood from a bungalow in Abhinav School Lane on Law College Road. When the Beat Marshal was conducting routine patrols, they encountered a group of individuals behaving suspiciously. As police approached them for questioning, the suspects allegedly turned aggressive and attempted to assault him by using a cutter. In order to save himself, the cop fired two rounds, but the accused managed to escape on motorcycles.’’

Nimbalkar said constable Tambe sustained minor injuries on the hand and is undergoing medical treatment. Police are investigating CCTV cameras in the locality to ascertain the identity of the accused and have formed teams to capture the accused.

The condition of the injured Beat Marshal is reported to be stable, and he is expected to recover fully. A case has been filed at Deccan Police station under BNS sections 310 (1), 121 (1) and 132 and sections 4 and 5 of the Arms Act.