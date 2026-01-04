Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital responsible for patient’s death: Charity commissioner

PUNE: The joint charity commissioner, Pune, has held Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), run by the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation Trust, responsible for failing to provide emergency medical care and transportation facilities to a 37-year-old pregnant woman who later died, officials said on Saturday. Pune joint charity commissioner holds Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital responsible for failing to provide emergency medical care and transportation facilities to pregnant woman who later died. (HT FILE)

The case pertains to Tanisha Bhise, who was seven months pregnant with twins and was allegedly denied admission at DMH on March 29, 2025, after her family reportedly failed to immediately pay a deposit of ₹10 lakh. She was subsequently shifted to Surya Hospital in Wakad, where she delivered twin girls through a caesarean section. Following postnatal complications, Bhise was referred to Manipal Hospital in Baner, where she died on March 31, 2025.

In the order delivered this week, joint charity commissioner Rajani Kshirsagar observed that the hospital failed to provide crucial emergency medical care despite the patient being in a serious condition, besides not making arrangements to shift her to another medical facility in a timely manner.

Following the incident, the law and judiciary department at Mantralaya had directed that action be initiated against the hospital for the alleged refusal of treatment. A committee headed by Kshirsagar and others, including Dr Rajesh Pardeshi, deputy charity commissioner, Pune; Dipak Kharade, superintendent, charity commissionerate, Pune; and charity inspectors Sachin Bakal and Ravindra Gaware inquired into the matter.

Kharade said, “The DMH trust has been found at fault for lapses in providing medical treatment and transportation facilities to the pregnant woman. A prosecution case has been filed against the hospital and its eleven trustees.”

The case will be tried before the judicial magistrate first class court in Pune.

Meanwhile, on April 19, 2025, Alankar police had registered a case against Dr Sushrut Ghaisas of DMH in connection with Bhise’s death. Police said Ghaisas was associated with the hospital at the time when the pregnant woman was allegedly denied admission, which reportedly contributed to her death later.

“Regarding the recent order, we have not received any report from the charity commissioner as of today. The patient was monitored for four hours at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Thereafter, the family decided to take the patient to another hospital without intimating or informing the doctors. The family left the hospital in their private vehicle. A doctor from the hospital ran after them to stop them, but the family disregarded the efforts and left the hospital premises,” reads a statement released by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.