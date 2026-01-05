Defections, alliance fractures sharpen Kothrud–Bavdhan and Warje–Karvenagar contest

Less than two weeks for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections on January 15 and political churn in Kothrud-Bavdhan and Warje-Karvenagar has intensified; marked by defections, internal discontent, and multi-cornered contests that go beyond routine civic issues. The influx has also triggered unease within the BJP, with long-time party workers resentful of being overlooked during ticket distribution. (HT)

A key development shaping the race is the entry of several opposition aspirants into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shiv Sena (UBT) loyalist Pruthviraj Sutar, along with Sachin Dodke and Sayali Wanjale, has joined the BJP and secured party tickets from the respective wards. With union minister Murlidhar Mohol and BJP MP Medha Kulkarni both hailing from Kothrud, the inductions have turned the battle in these wards into a high-stakes contest, primarily between the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The local contest mirrors the broader political realignment playing out across Pune. The BJP and Shiv Sena have failed to arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement for the civic polls and are pitted against each other in several wards. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has tied up with the Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in parts of the city, even as ‘friendly fights’ persist in select constituencies.

According to political observers, Kothrud has traditionally been a BJP stronghold. In the last civic elections, the party won a majority of seats from the area, which also produced two MPs and senior cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil. Despite this dominance, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is trying to put up a fight in pockets where local factors and candidate profiles could influence outcomes, according to analysts.

Beyond politics, civic issues remain a major concern for residents. Despite rapid urbanisation, Kothrud–Bavdhan continues to grapple with infrastructure gaps, traffic congestion and water supply problems. Bavdhan, in particular, still depends largely on water tankers, while parts of Kothrud and Bavdhan reported incidents of water contamination last year that led to health issues among residents.

While the BJP is highlighting large infrastructure projects such as the Vanaz–Ramwadi metro corridor, residents say everyday problems persist. Traffic snarls at Chandani Chowk, congestion along the Nal Stop–Paud Phata–Vanaz stretch, and concerns around the Warje-Malwadi flyover remain unresolved.

Amogh Patankar, a Kothrud resident, said, “During evening peak hours, traffic from Nal Stop to Vanaz becomes unbearable. A lot of productive time is wasted daily. Elected representatives need to address this on priority.”

Parking shortages have pushed vehicles onto footpaths and internal roads, inconveniencing pedestrians. Law and order issues have also emerged as a talking point, with residents flagging the re-emergence of local gangs and frequent incidents of vehicle vandalism and koyta attacks in Kothrud and Warje-Karvenagar.

As campaigning enters its last leg, candidates are being pressed to spell out concrete plans around traffic management, reliable water supply, road maintenance, drainage and waste management—issues that voters say will ultimately influence who they vote for.