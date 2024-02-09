Defunct factory blast leaves two dead, 6 injured at Selu village on Alandi Road

A massive blast inside the storeroom of “Specific Alloys Private Limited”, an abandoned aluminium factory, near Selu village on the Alandi Road–Markal Road in Khed taluka around 5 pm on Thursday left two bystanders dead and 6 others injured. The intensity of the blast sent a huge fireball into the sky besides claiming two lives and 6 bystanders on the road injured. (HT PHOTO)

One of the deceased has been identified as Basavraj Tamalla Bansode ( 50).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade officials, the factory was shut since past four years. The intensity of the blast sent a huge fireball into the sky besides claiming two lives and 6 bystanders on the road injured.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Saleem Khan, Dinesh Ramkisan Maurya, Ramchandra Maruti Nimbalkar, Santosh Trimbak Mane and two others.

The victims have been admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is reported to be stable. The blast damaged eight two-wheelers and three houses which came under the impact of the explosion, fire brigade officials said.

Eight persons suffered burn injuries and two of them later succumbed, officials said, adding the injured were taken to government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune city for treatment.

Initial media reports blamed the blast was caused by a distribution transformer located near the defunct metal unit on the village’s outskirts. However, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities refuted the claim late in the evening.

The power utility in a release stated that the information that a distribution transformer blast caused the houses to catch fire at Solu village near Alandi is wrong. The officials said that power supply through the distribution transformer was disrupted due to arrears of electricity bill since past six months.

Following the blast, MSEDCL deputy executive engineer (Chakan sub-division) Vijay Gargote and assistant engineer Sandeep Kurhade rushed to the spot to inspect the power system in Solu.

The officials found that the 63 KVA generator was intact, and no fire incident was caused. A portion of fencing wall caved on the transformer because of the factory blast leaving a minor damage to the electric box, the officials said.

“Preliminary investigation conducted at the spot has found that there is no connection between the MSEDCL transformer and the factory incident,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, 14 persons died and one injured after a fire broke out at an illegal sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade, Pimpri-Chinchwad on December 8 last year. On December 28 last year, 19 workers were injured, four of them seriously, in a fire following an explosion in an auto component powder coating unit at Tirumala industrial estate in Hinjewadi phase-I.