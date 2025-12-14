Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
Delay continues in filling SPPU dean, exam director posts

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 04:10 am IST

The extension has prolonged the vacancies, with the dean positions remaining unfilled for nearly two-and-a-half to three years

Several key academic and administrative positions at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) remain vacant, as the university has extended the deadline for applications for the posts of deans of faculties and the director of the Examination and Evaluation Board.

The university had initially set December 12 as the application deadline, but it has now been pushed to December 28.  (HT)
The extension has prolonged the vacancies, with the dean positions remaining unfilled for nearly two-and-a-half to three years. 

The faculties of Science & Technology, Commerce & Management, Humanities, and Interdisciplinary Studies are currently seeking candidates for the posts of deans, along with the director of the Examination and Evaluation Board.

Since the current Vice-Chancellor, Suresh Gosavi, assumed office, the university has functioned with in-charge deans. Despite issuing advertisements two to three times in the past, the university has been unable to fill these posts on a full-time basis.

In light of the prolonged vacancies, a fresh advertisement has been issued for the recruitment of deans and the Examination Board Director. According to a circular by the university’s registrar, Jyoti Bhakare, online applications can now be submitted from December 13 to December 28, with hard copies required by January 5.

With the extended timeline, the appointment of new deans and a full-time director of the Examination and Evaluation Board is unlikely before next year, raising concerns over administrative delays at the university.

AI Summary AI Summary

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has extended the application deadline for vacant dean and Examination Board director positions to December 28, prolonging vacancies that have lasted nearly three years. Current in-charge deans have filled roles since Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi's appointment. New advertisements have been issued, but full appointments are unlikely until next year, raising administrative concerns.