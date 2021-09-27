Delay in construction of safety wall along Ambil odha in Pune has residents worried

PUNE This year the residents near the Ambil odha (stream), have not had to deal with any floods, not least like the devastating flash floods which occurred on September 25, 2019. The floods claimed the lives of 26 people and damaged ₹200 crore worth of goods and property.

However, even after two years, residents are still waiting for the financial aid from promised by the state government and also for redevelopment of the area by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to be completed.

The state government had committed ₹15,000 to residents of the area whose houses were damaged in the floods in 2019. Residents claim they have not received any financial aid yet.

Work on safety walls and the culvert is still on going.

“The two Covid waves delayed the issuing of the tender (for constructing safety walls). This is the reason for work slowing down in the safety walls along the Ambil stream. All these works will be completed soon,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Encroachment and illegal constructions over the stream is one factor which caused the flooding. The PMC had conducted an anti-encroachment drive on June 25, 2021, which drew protests from residents in the area. The PMC court stayed the action.

As per the law, nine metres of land on both sides of the stream are considered a green zone, and no development activities are permitted in this area.

Widening the stream from eight metres to 24 metres is a must to avert flash floods however residents who have their houses in the green zone are still opposing the PMC.

“There are many illegal shops over the nullah in Gururaj society, Padmavati, on which action is yet to be taken by the PMC. They (PMC) have built the wall, but these shops need to be removed for the safe passage of water,” said Yogesh Gulhane, a resident of Gururajnagar.

The PMC had appointed a private agency PriMove which identified 77 illegal constructions along the Ambil odha, which caused the flash floods.

The firm was given the task to carry out the survey of Ambil Odha and the reports were submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) The PMC later issued notices to all the owners of these encroachments. According to PMC officials, PriMove has considered 20 metres as the width of the stream while conducting the survey.

“PMC needs to speed up the work. At many places the safety wall is not completed. Civic body should also find a solution to the land encroached on by residents living illegally,” said Nitin Kadam, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and president of the Parvati constituency.

The safety wall will run along the Ambil odha protecting Katraj crematorium, Katraj-Kondhwa road, Rajas society, Balajinagar, Bramhachaitnya Ashram, Arnaywshwar temple, Tangewala chowk, Tawre colony, Bagul garden, Ramabai-Ambedkar colony, and Sane guruji colony