Delay in rains, but no water cuts yet in Pune district
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday said that delay in monsoon will not hamper the civic water supply.
Although the water stock in all four dams is less as compared to previous year, no water cuts are expected in the city as the current quota of water is sufficient even though rains have been delayed, said officials.
After the arrival of monsoon in Pune on June 10, the rainfall activity has taken a back step as there has been no rains in the city for the last three days. As per information provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to receive very light to light rains till June 19.
As of June 16, Khadakwasla dam is 21.07% filled as compared to 46.81% in 2021. The water level of the remaining three dams – Warasgaon, Panshet and Temghar have also gone down.
“We have not planned any water cuts in the coming days. Although, rainfall has delayed in the city, PMC will be able continue its routine of regular water supply to all the parts,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintending engineer, water supply department.
HV Gunale, chief engineer of the water resource department, Pune division said, “The stock which we have in all four dams Warasgaon, Temghar, Khadakwasala and Panshet is sufficient for drinking purpose till July 15. No water cuts will be required as of now.”
However, residents from various localities continue to complain about low water pressure.
“This is due to the pipelines being damaged during road repair works. We have repaired most of the pipelines and work is still underway. We will complete it soon,” added Pawaskar.
