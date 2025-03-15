Delay in transfer of med head raises concerns over management of mental hospital

PUNE: More than a month-and-a-half after the Maharashtra public health department recommended the transfer of Dr Sunil Patil, medical superintendent of Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada, no action has been taken, raising concerns over the management of the hospital. No action taken after public health department recommended transfer of medical superintendent of Regional Mental Hospital in Yerawada month-and-a-half ago. (HT FILE)

Following state health minister Prakash Abitkar’s visit to RMH on January 3, 2025, concerns were raised regarding patient care and hygiene at the hospital. Later between January 8 and 13, an inspection was carried out of the administration and patient care services at the hospital during which, laxities were found. Thereafter on January 22, joint director of health services (finance and administration), Tulsidas Solankhe, wrote to the health secretary, Dr Nipun Vinayak, after the health commissioner’s approval, recommending Dr Patil’s transfer. Solankhe wrote that Dr Patil should be relieved from his position as medical superintendent, RMH, Pune, and be transferred back to his original position as medical officer (paediatrician, class 1) at another location where there is an urgent need. “During Dr (Sunil) Patil’s tenure as medical superintendent at RMH, Pune, repeated news reports have been published in newspapers, tarnishing the hospital’s public image. Despite repeated instructions, no improvement has been observed,” Dr Solankhe wrote.

“Furthermore, Dr Patil is currently on leave. In his absence, Dr Srinivas Kolod from the district civil surgeon cadre has been assigned the charge, which should be continued. The deputy director, health services, Pune, has recommended the transfer of Dr Patil to the paediatric specialty cadre, stating that his transfer is essential for patient welfare. Besides, he (Dr Patil) was temporarily given the post of medical superintendent, RMH, Pune on August 30, 2024 by changing his cadre,” Dr Solankhe wrote in his letter to the health secretary, Dr Vinayak, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, a parallel inquiry was initiated in January this year against Dr Patil by the deputy director of health services, Pune, after allegations of corruption surfaced. The investigation report was submitted on March 12 stating massive financial irregularities, human rights’ violations, and patient neglect at RMH. Dr Patil, while serving as the medical superintendent of RMH, made all decisions in his own interest without considering the rights and welfare of patients. His actions were found to violate human rights and the Mental Healthcare Act 2017. It was revealed that over ₹1.24 crore in government funds was misused, affecting critical services such as patient care, sanitation, and food supply, the investigation report read.

A senior health official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The committee’s findings were clear—Dr Patil’s continuation as superintendent is detrimental to the hospital and its patients. Yet, despite all recommendations, the file remains stuck in the bureaucratic maze. This delay is unacceptable.”

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Vinayak, could not be reached for comment.