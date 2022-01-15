Delta still dominant strain, Omicron slowly gaining pace: health dept

PUNE Based on the genome sequencing of over 4,200 RT-PCR positive samples, the state health department officials and experts believe that Delta still continues to dominate the infection while Omicron is slowly gaining pace.

Despite the surge in cases, rate of hospitalisation has been low which could possibly be because the vaccines could be preventing severity of symptoms, experts have said. However, with Delta still in dominance, better planning with regards to availability of beds, oxygen and further vaccination strategy is crucial.

The state in its letter dated January 14, to all district collectors and administrators noted that in the last three weeks the surge in the new Covid-19 cases was reported mainly in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Pune and Nagpur. The state has also observed of the 2,40,133 active Covid-19 cases reported as of January 12 this year, only 9.1% or 21,783 had to be hospitalised while the rest are in home isolation. Among the hospitalised patients, 74.2% have mild symptoms and only 2.3% needed ICU/ Oxygen support and 700 patients or 0.29% are on ventilators.

The state has also stated that since November 1, 2021, out of the 4,265 RTPCR positive samples that have been sent for whole genomic sequencing, results are available in 4,201 cases. Out of available results Omicron has been detected in 1,367 cases which is only in 32% of the cases while in 68% cases reported Delta variant of Covid is still prevalent. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary wrote that low rate of admissions show that better vaccination is preventing serious illness in Covid infection, and so above observations should be taken into consideration with proper perspective of circulating Delta variant and vaccination cover.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head, Microbiology Department at BJ Medical College said, “As per the latest data slowly and steadily Omicron is replacing Delta and its variants. However, this is not the case for all of Maharashtra. Most of the samples that are being sequenced at BJ Medical College, which are mostly samples that are from Pune and Mumbai. Soon enough we will also be sequencing samples from across all the districts, at least 100 samples, the results of which will be published by the end of January as it takes time to run the samples for genome sequencing.”

The state wrote that “…But still above observations can help us in our planning and strategy to fight Covid. The availability of good quality data to know actual bed occupancy and utilisation of oxygen beds, ICU and ventilators becomes very important. We need to have a clear plan with a clearly scalable strategy, if the need arises. Till that time, we can probably use our energy and resources to better monitor the cases under home isolation and create awareness about signs & symptoms, when the home isolated patient should seek the care in hospital and rapidly increase coverage of Covid vaccination.

Earlier this week, Commissioner Pune division, Saurabh Rao during an interview with Hindustan Times said the fatality rate of Covid-19 is very low right now as most positive thing of the current wave is that the infection is not affecting lungs. One reason, according Rao, has been that in the present scenario, both Omicron and Delta are affecting people. “As per the virus behaviour, it is predicted that in the later part of the wave, Omicron will replace Delta completely and the fatality rate may again go down,” he had said.