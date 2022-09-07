Demolition of Chandni chowk old bridge to begin on Sept 9, traffic block of 10 hours

Finally, demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk will begin on Friday, September 9 and will be carried out in a phase-wise manner as per the plans of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the team from Edifice Engineering Consultancy Company, Noida. This is the same company which recently demolished the twin towers at Noida and the team has made Pune their base for the Chandni chowk old bridge demolition project.

NHAI Pune project head Sanjay Kadam said, “Today, the team from Edifice Engineering Consultancy Company, Noida, visited Chandni chowk again and they have now submitted their report regarding how to demolish the old bridge at Chandni chowk. They are about to start their actual work at the spot before which they are holding planning meetings with all the concerned authorities. The actual work of the demolition will start Friday, September 9 onwards in a phase-wise manner. Initially, the planning and drilling part will be carried out by the team with the support of the NHAI and district administration.”

While a major traffic block of ‘nine to 10 hours’ will be taken during the actual blasting and demolition of the bridge for the safety of the public and to clear the debris from the highway. Hence, the entire traffic flow on the Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway on both sides will be diverted or given alternative service road options during the demolition operation with the help of the Pune traffic police department and Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate.

Asked about the demolition timing and how the heavy traffic on the Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway will be monitored, Kadam said, “We are working on the plan of the demolition day for traffic monitoring. We have already opened up the new bridge road on one side and soon, other connecting service roads will also be started. It will take nine to 10 hours for the demolition of the bridge through the blasting method during which time, a block will be taken on the bypass highway. The traffic will be diverted from other roads with the help of the traffic police and traffic wardens deployed on all sides of the chowk.”

“Once the old bridge is demolished, the major task will be to remove the debris from the highway and the spot as early as possible to clear the traffic. We are exploring various options related to the time when it can be demolished – maybe during the night when there is less traffic compared to the day,” Kadam said.

On August 27, chief minister Eknath Shinde’s convoy was stuck in traffic at Chandani chowk while he was travelling to Satara. While some of the locals who saw Shinde stuck in traffic approached him and told him that this was a daily problem on the stretch due to ongoing road work. They told the CM that nearly two to three hours were wasted every day in traffic snarls at Chandani chowk used by around 6 lakh people, most of them going towards Hinjewadi IT park and Mumbai. Accordingly, the old bridge at Chandani chowk will now be demolished between September 12 and 15 and preparations for the same have begun.

Meanwhile, as part of preparations for the demolition, over 50 traffic wardens have been deployed at various spots surrounding Chandani chowk to monitor the traffic flow, especially heavy vehicles, during morning and evening peak hours. Also, the NHAI has started work to move/remove the pipelines above the chowk overpass. There are several service pipelines installed around the chowk that are major obstacles in the demolition of the bridge and work on removing/moving these pipelines is currently underway.