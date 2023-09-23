Dengue cases rise in Pune, PMC action slows down

After heavy rains in the past few days, Pune city has witnessed a surge in dengue cases. Despite this, action taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to combat the vector-borne disease has slowed down, shows civic health department data. After heavy rains in the past few days, Pune city has witnessed a surge in dengue cases (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As per the data provided by the PMC health department, in September (till 23), Pune reported 497 suspected and 29 confirmed dengue cases. In September so far, only 122 establishments were served notices and ₹71,500 in fines was collected as administrative charges. This is much lower than the actions and fines collected in July and August when 704 and 522 establishments were served notices respectively.

Water has accumulated in many spots due to heavy rains. However, PMC health officials claim that surveillance and containment activities are underway.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, PMC assistant health officer said, “The team is visiting chawls, housing societies and public places to eliminate breeding spots. Initially, we avoid issuing notices and take administrative charges but stern action and heavy fines are now being taken from repeated offenders. The action will continue as the rain has resumed. However, the situation is not yet alarming.”

As per PMCs criteria for reporting dengue cases, only the infections reported positive through the Elisa-IgM test are considered confirmed dengue cases, whereas those reported positive by the NS1 test are not considered confirmed. Lack of fogging and spraying spurs dengue fever in the city. Most patients prefer private hospitals and clinics rather than government hospitals.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter,said, “There is a surge in dengue cases and chikungunya in the city. Most of the hospitals have ICU facilities running full. PMC should increase surveillance. There are several cases reported positive for dengue but not considered by PMC due to their reporting criteria.”