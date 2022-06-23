Dengue cases rise in Pune, PMC siren caution
PUNE With the onset of moderate showers in Pune, suspected cases of dengue have increased. According to the KRA report shared by the health department, so far, 86 suspected dengue cases have been recorded this month.
Dr. Rajesh Gadia, consulting physician at KEM hospital, said, “Some sporadic cases of dengue are emerging in the city. There has been no outbreak of dengue since the last two years. However, as it is cyclical in nature, there is a chance of an outbreak in mid-July. Additionally, there are concerns that after the wari, coconut shells and cups that are littered around may collect water and lead to stagnation and mosquito breeding.”
Every year, dengue cases emerge during the monsoon. When water stagnates in one place for more than seven days, it becomes a breeding spot for dengue mosquitoes. Umesh Chavan, health activist, said, “The government usually takes action only after the cases start to rise. It should work at a precautionary level to avoid the risk of a dengue outbreak.”
About the precautionary measures taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) this year, Dr Ashish Bharati, chief health officer, PMC, said, “We are taking physical, chemical and biological measures. We have carried out outdoor fogging and indoor residual spraying. In places where we know that dengue can spread, we plan to take special measures. Apart from this, we are also carrying out active and passive surveillance of patients.”
If there is water stagnation outdoors, the PMC takes the help of the engineering department to fill the potholes. Along with this, mosquitoes also breed in water hyacinth and dirt. PMC takes help from the drainage department to clean them.
The problem of water logging is a continuous one that increases with heavy rains. Dr Bharati said, “As after heavy rain, the risk increases, we will intensify the surveillance.”
Santosh Tandale, superintendent engineer, drainage department, said, “We have regularly cleaned strong water lines. If there is water stagnation after the rain due to drainage pipe blockage in residential areas, we will clean it up.”
The PMC also plans to conduct awareness programmes regarding dengue and other diseases in societies. “The people need to be more cautious about water stagnation, storage and cleanliness in their areas,” concluded Dr Gadia.
