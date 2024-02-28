DEO Pune to verify bungalow permission applications moved by HOR to prevent irregularities

Pune: The Defence Estates Office (DEO), Pune Circle has stated it will strictly verify credentials of Holder of Rights (HOR) when seek permission for new construction of Old Grant Bungalow (OGB) property to prevent irregularities. DEO, Pune Circle has stated it will strictly verify credentials of Holder of Rights (HOR) when seek permission for new construction of Old Grant Bungalow property to prevent irregularities. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The measure by DEO has come in the wake of several cases of OGB HOR’s seeking construction permission for their properties in the name of former HOR. The move also followed the DEO initiating resumption process of 16 defence properties.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pune DEO Rajendra Jagtap said, “With the recent cases of building permission for bungalows granted in the name of former HORs coming to light, we will strictly verify the HOR credentials of the applicant. We will take an undertaking from the incumbent HOR that the person has not opted for sale deed or agreement to sale when he has applied for bungalow building reconstruction which is essential to process his application.”

It may be recalled that the then defence estates director Southern Command Saurav Ray had written a letter to the chief executive officer of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) seeking immediate halt to all construction work undergoing in bungalows in the cantonment area.

The letter stated, “It has been found that in several cases illegal purchasers of bungalows have fraudulently applied and obtained building sanction from the PCB in the name of recorded HOR by deliberately suppressing facts.”

Ray had further directed that all bungalows construction work be immediately stopped on a temporary basis and the work be allowed to resume after verification of HOR credentials and confirmation from the Inspector General of Registration Office that no illegal sale has taken place in respect of bungalows and respective GLR survey numbers.

Directions have also been issued to the PCB CEO to submit a list of all building sanctions given by the board related to the bungalows since January 1, 2022 and do it on top priority.

The Headquarters Southern Command has already directed the DEO office to take appropriate steps regarding investigation of fraudulent sale of OGB in Pune.