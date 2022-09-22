Depressed over failure to clear competitive exams, Pune youth dies by suicide

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old youth who had come to Pune from Jalna in the hope of clearing some competitive exam, died by suicide inside his quarters at Navi peth on Tuesday evening along with a note which revealed that he had taken the extreme step out of depression over not clearing the exams despite several attempts.

According to the information shared by the Vishrambaug police, the deceased had come to Pune a few years ago and had made several attempts at clearing the competitive exam, albeit unsuccessful. On Tuesday, he did not accompany his friends to the study circle in the morning and when the friends returned in the evening, they found the door of their shared quarters locked from inside.

Only after the police came and broke open the door did they find about the alleged suicide. Primary investigation revealed that the youth committed suicide owing to depression over his failed attempts to clear the exams. Sunil Mane, senior police inspector, Vishrambaug police station, said, “As per our primary investigation, the suicide was committed due to depression over not clearing the competitive exams despite several attempts. The youth had come from Jalna and was attempting to clear the competitive exams which he just could not.”

“Every student/aspirant for competitive exams should keep a plan B ready if they do not succeed in clearing the exams. There are many other options to pursue such as other government schemes, private jobs or business. As there are only a few posts and the number of students coming to Pune for preparation is large, imagine the kind of impact on their families when such students commit suicide,” Mane said.

Whereas the incident has raised concerns over Pune becoming a hub for thousands of such students, coming from villages and small towns to study for competitive exams. In the last over 10 years, Pune and particularly the Sadashiv and Navi peth areas, have become a haven for such students who stay in hostels and paying guest facilities and attend study circles during the day in the hope of clearing some or the other competitive exam to procure a government job. However, only a few clear the exams while the remaining many are pushed into a vicious cycle of repeated attempts, failure and depression.

Manoj Kulkarni, owner of a study circle in Sadashiv peth, said, “I have seen students coming at the young age of 19 or 20 when they’ve become graduates and going on till the age of 35, making several attempts at clearing the competitive exams. Many of them are from farm families and their families support them financially in the hope that one day, they will become government officers. However, when they don’t succeed despite the tremendous pressure from family and society, such unfortunate incidents take place.”