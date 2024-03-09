Deputy chief ministers to lay foundation stone for 350-bed Warje hospital on Sunday

Despite objections, the work to set up a 350-bed hospital at Warje on a build-operate-transfer basis (BOT) will start next week. Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the hospital on Sunday, said officials. The estimated cost of the project is ₹ 350 crore to be taken on loan with civic body as the guarantor. PMC standing as guarantor for the loan taken by the contractor faced objections from activists. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials from the health, electrical and water supply departments amongst others visited the location on Saturday to check preparedness for the event.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In February 2022, the PMC standing committee had given an official nod for the project. The 350-bed hospital will come up on 2.5 acres and 10 per cent of beds will be available free of cost, six per cent at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates and the remaining 84 per cent will be managed by the private operator.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹350 crore to be taken on loan with civic body as the guarantor. PMC standing as guarantor for the loan taken by the contractor faced objections from activists.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said that the work to construct the hospital will immediately start. “PMC will receive ₹90 lakh rent per annum with annual rise of three per cent. The hospital, owned by PMC, has been given on lease for 30 years,” he said.

Dr Abhijit More, health activist and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, said that although it is a PPP initiative there seems to be no benefit for PMC being a partner.

“It could be the first time in the history of Maharashtra that a municipal corporation is the guarantor for a bank loan taken by a contractor. Despite several objections, PMC went ahead with the proposal. Also, the civic body could give some benefit to the contractor against the free and subsidised beds run by the contractor,” he said.