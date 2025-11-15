PUNE: Deputy director of health services, Pune region, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, on Friday held a comprehensive review meeting to assess the performance of ongoing public health programmes and healthcare services across the region. District civil surgeons, senior district health officials and health chiefs from municipal corporations attended the meeting, which focused on strengthening disease surveillance, improving service delivery and addressing operational gaps, said officials. Deputy director reviews progress of healthcare services and programmes in Pune region

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC); and senior officials from Pune, Solapur and Satara districts. According to officials, Satara district’s performance was found satisfactory, while Pune and Solapur districts were found to lag behind in terms of several key indicators.

Heading the review, Dr Pawar examined the progress under major national and state health programmes, including immunisation coverage, maternal and child health services, non-communicable disease screening and communicable disease control initiatives. He directed officials to ensure timely reporting, accurate field-level data, and proper documentation to support effective planning.

Special importance was given to the National Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Programme (NTEP), vector-borne disease control measures, and preparedness for seasonal illnesses. Dr Pawar stressed the need for early detection, swift response and close monitoring of high-risk pockets. District teams were instructed to intensify field visits, verify surveillance reports, and ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines at all healthcare facilities, said officials.

Raising concerns over the PMC’s performance, Dr Pawar said that the civic body has been asked to strengthen services at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana clinics and health and wellness centres. “Reporting from these facilities is incomplete and they are operating at full capacity. Moreover, the TB programme in the PMC limits needs significant improvement,” he said.

Emphasising the need for improved accountability and quality of care, Dr Pawar said that citizens must receive timely and efficient healthcare without inconvenience. “Clear directions have been issued to strictly enhance key programmes such as LaQshya, which aims to reduce maternal and newborn mortality; Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan Yojana (SUMAN); and Kayakalp, the cleanliness and hygiene initiative for public health facilities,” he said.