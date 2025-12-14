Deshmukh enters World Book of Records as young artistes shine on Sawai stage

Pune: The fourth day of the 71st Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav on Saturday turned into a memorable milestone for the festival as its long-time anchor Anand Deshmukh was officially recognised by the World Book of Records, London, even as young and promising artistes received an overwhelming response on their debut performances at the prestigious “Sawai” stage. Anand Deshmukh (in Puneri Pagdi), compering the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Festival for the past 33 years, has been recognised by the World Book of Records, London, and his record was officially registered on Saturday. (HT)

Deshmukh, who has been anchoring the annual festival organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal for the past 33 years, was on Saturday evening presented with a certificate of achievement and a memento by Vikram Trivedi, director general, World Book of Records. The recognition was formally registered during the ongoing festival at the Maharashtriya Mandal’s Sports Complex in Mukundnagar. Shrinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, and trustee Shilpa Joshi were present on the dais.

“I am overwhelmed by the honour I have received. I could do this only because of the audience who received me well,” Deshmukh said.

The day also stood out for the confident and mature performances by young musicians, reflecting the festival’s continuing role in nurturing the next generation of classical Indian music. Vocalist Siddharth Belmannu opened the proceedings with Raag Bhimpalas, beginning with the bandish “Ab to badi ber bhayi”. His presentation was marked by stability, clarity and thoughtful phrasing, with effective use of “Behlawas”, “Andolit Nishad” and emphasis on “Madhyam”. He went on to render the teental bandish “Biraj mein dhoom machaye Shyam” before concluding the raag with the well-known “Ja ja re apne Mandirwa”. Belmannu ended his recital with the abhang “Mazhe Maher Pandhari”, popularised by Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi.

Renowned Bhendibazar gharana vocalist Anuradha Kuber followed with a detailed presentation of Raag Multani. She began with the “Vilambit Ektaal bandish” of “Kaise kara man samjhaun”, followed by a “tanrana in jhaptaal” and the “teental bandish” “Naina neer jharan”. Her recital continued with Raag Pratapvarali through the bandish “Baran saajan sakhi”, before concluding with a Raag Durga “trivat in jhaptaal”. She was accompanied by Bharat Kamat on tabla and Soumitra Kshirsagar on harmonium, with Mrudgandha Kad and Ovee Tendulkar on tanpura.

The final performance of the session was by flautist Pt. Rupak Kulkarni, who began with Raag Shuddha Kalyan. His rendition was notable for technically demanding “meends”, particularly from Pa to Re, followed by an elaborate “jod” and a powerful “jhala” marked by intricate “tatkars and sapat taans”. Kulkarni moved to the unconventional Raag Sindhura, rendered in “addha teental”, bringing the recital to a close. He was accompanied by Ishan Ghosh on tabla, Jaikishan Hingu on flute, and Hariom Sharma and Renuka Likhite on tanpura.

Union minister and Pune MP Muralidhar Mohol also visited the mahotsav on Saturday and felicitated Pt. Rupak Kulkarni. During his visit, Mohol said efforts were underway to organise a major festival in Delhi to commemorate the legacy of Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi.