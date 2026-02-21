Despite opposition, MP Kolhe delivers lecture at SPPU

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe delivered a lecture on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday, despite opposition from a small group of students. Members of the Sakal Vidyarthi Group and some other student organisations had objected to the programme, alleging that it could acquire a political tone given the speaker’s political alignment. (HT)

The lecture, organised on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary, was scheduled at 4 pm by the university.

In response, several other student unions submitted letters supporting Kolhe and warning against cancelling the lecture.

Kolhe, an actor-turned-politician who has portrayed both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in television serials, addressed the controversy before the event.

In a recorded social media message, he said, “While a small group of students raised objections, a large group of students actually took a stand that the lecture should take place. I have not received any communication from the university about the objections, and I will deliver my speech as scheduled. I think it is my responsibility to talk about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and I will continue to do that.”

Speaking to reporters on campus, Kolhe added that those opposing his lecture were welcome to attend, listen, and ask questions. He emphasised that whenever he portrays Shivaji Maharaj, he keeps politics aside.

Given the tense situation, heavy police security was deployed across the venue. The programme concluded without disruption, with Kolhe speaking on the life and legacy of the Maratha king.