Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Despite rising crimes against women, few have arms licences

ByAbhay Khairnar
Jan 30, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil said, “It is true that women are often victims of crime and need better protection

Out of a total 6,871 arms licence holders in Pune district, only 37 are women as per police data. This, despite the rising crimes against women. While there has been a steady demand for arms licences among men, very few women have applied for them in recent years.

Furthermore, women applicants must meet the same criteria as men including proving the receipt of threats, Patil said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Furthermore, women applicants must meet the same criteria as men including proving the receipt of threats, Patil said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil said, “It is true that women are often victims of crime and need better protection. However, the process of obtaining an arms licence is so stringent that very few women apply. In the district, the collector issues licences while in the city, it is handled by the police commissioner.” Furthermore, women applicants must meet the same criteria as men including proving the receipt of threats, Patil said.

Residential district collector (RDC) Jyoti Kadam acknowledged the low number of women applicants and said, “If women apply and fulfil all legal requirements, we issue licences accordingly.”

Over 99% of arms licence holders in Pune are men and this is not just the case in Pune but across Maharashtra, a Pune district official said. What’s more, only about 10% of arms licences are genuinely issued for self-defence, a senior district administration officer observed. “Most applicants seek arms licences as a status symbol, and some even use them to impress others,” the officer said.

A female officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted the gender bias in the issuance of licences. “While men are granted arms licences, the police often advise women to carry pepper spray instead,” she said.

Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that the Pune city police cancelled 111 firearm licences in 2024. This marks the first instance of firearm licence cancellations since 2019, highlighting a renewed focus on preventing gun-related incidents.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On