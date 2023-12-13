Despite second-highest fund allocation under NCAP, Maha fails to spend adequate money

Despite the second-highest fund allocation under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC)-controlled National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Maharashtra has failed to utilise adequate money on air pollution mitigation efforts in its cities with high pollution issues. Experts said that even after preparing the NCAP action plan, many cities in the state have failed to mitigate air pollution issues. (HT FILE)

According to the latest data released by the Centre on Monday, Maharashtra has spent only 36% of the total funds allocated between 2019-20 and 2023-24 on pollution mitigation efforts. Experts said that even after preparing the NCAP action plan, many cities in the state have failed to mitigate air pollution issues.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Launched in January 2019, the NCAP is a long-term, time-bound, national-level strategy for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution. The NCAP envisages a 20 to 30% reduction in particulate matter concentration by 2024 in 131 cities of 24 states/union territories vis-à-vis the base year (2017). The target has been subsequently revised to achieve up to 40% reduction in particulate matter concentration by 2025-26. For the purpose, the central government has allocated Rs1768.66 crores to several states, including Maharashtra. Till November, the funds spent by the states stood at Rs489.86 crores against the funds received by them of Rs1,273.70 crores. The highest funds (Rs471.66 crores) were allocated to Uttar Pradesh, of which, it received Rs306.99 crores and spent Rs109.70 crores. Maharashtra got the second-highest allocation (Rs214.17 crores), of which, it received Rs164.02 crores and spent Rs59.62 crores, as per MoEFCC data.

Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said, “Policy decisions and implementation about funds’ allocation is being carried out by the central government and the implementing agency namely, local bodies. The MPCB being a watchdog only monitors the work progress under the said project. Moreover, the MPCB head office in Mumbai is the primary authority when it comes to dealing with fund-related issues, and therefore, not much information is available with the regional office.”

V M Motghare, joint director (air), MPCB, could not be contacted.

To meet the objectives of NCAP, 131 cities in the country have prepared city action plans to take measures to improve air quality. In Pune, the PMC has been working on various initiatives mentioned in its NCAP action plan. However, the work is progressing at a slow pace, said activists.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, Pune Municipal Corporation, said, “The overall expenditure for Pune is around 40% of the allocated funds. The main focus of the PMC is encouraging e-mobility, especially in public transport, road dust mitigation, electric crematoriums, etc. The findings are being utilised in various steps and we will initiate various action plans shortly. Several projects like most foundations, enhancing the charging station networks are a few of them.”

Although the authorities have put up their point of view, the people working in this field have a different view.

Sharmila Dev, senior programme associate, Parisar, said, “There is no way for citizens to know how the NCAP money is being spent. Parisar has appealed to the PMC to inform citizens of the progress of the NCAP but there’s been no information. From our experience in Pune, there is a budget allocated for outreach and dissemination on AQ but for over two years, the proposal has been pending. It has been with the commissioner’s office for some months now and nothing has moved on it.”

Details of top five states (funds’ allotment and expenditure) (in crores) (source: MoEFCC)

City Allocation Received