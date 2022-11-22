Development of Hadpsar railway station begins, PMPML to start new bus routes

The Pune railway administration has decided to move the staff quarters and Railway Protection Force (RPF) chowky outside Hadapsar railway station, and allocate new quarters to the railway staff. Also, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will start a new bus service, specially for long-distance train passengers travelling from Hadapsar railway station.

Renu Sharma, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM), said, “We have re-allocated quarters to our employees in different locations as the quarters in front of the main entrance gate of Hadpsar railway station need to be demolished for widening of the road. Also, the RPF chowky will be removed and shifted to another place as we are slowly shifting our long-distance train operations to Hadapsar and there is a need to improve the facilities for passengers who travel from here.”

The Pune railway division has started Hadapsar to Hyderabad train operations thrice a week, and the division has plans to start more train operations from Hadapsar railway station in the near future. Whereas the road just outside the main entrance gate of Hadapsar railway station is too small and before train departures, there is a long queue of vehicles and passengers are seen running to board the train. Steps are being taken towards finding a permanent solution for the problem. Recently, central railway (CR) general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti visited Hadapsar railway station for a review. A two-storeyed building will come up at Hadapsar railway station by mid-2023 as more train operations are started from the station.

With the Hadapsar railway station located a bit inward from the main Mundhwa road, passengers have to search for it or take the help of locals to reach the station. Just outside the main entrance gate of the station, there is an auto-rickshaw stand in front of the railway employees’ quarters further narrowing the already narrow road.

Meanwhile, the PMPML is going to start new bus routes for passengers travelling from Hadapsar railway station starting Tuesday, November 22. As per the PMPML’s new routes’ schedule, two routes namely Swargate to Hadpsar railway station and vice-versa, and Deccan gymkhana bus station to Hadapsar railway station and vice-versa will be started for passengers.