DGP office seeks nomination of officials for post of UN police liaison officer in New York

The state director general of police (DGP) office has sought names of police officials from the city commissionerate to be nominated for the prestigious international assignment of police liaison officer to be deployed to United Nations headquarters in New York. According to the city commissionerate officials, the directives are aimed at the nomination of police officials with the necessary skills, experience and aptitude for internal assignment. (HT PHOTO)

The Ministry of External Affairs has sought the nomination of eligible and willing officers in the rank of superintendent (SP)-deputy inspector general (DIG) level active in police service for the post. The position is administratively located in the police division of the office of rule and security of the UN.

“The police liaison officers post provides advice to missions, in coordination with the police division, on staffing and police selection to ensure they are commensurate with the planned operations and activities to fulfil mission mandates,” officials said.

The commissionerate in its communication mentioned that the names of officials to be nominated and the applications must be submitted to the establishment branch by December 20.