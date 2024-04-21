Dhangar leaders oppose Uttam Jankar’s move

Two days after Dhangar community leader, Uttam Jankar, offered his support to the Mohite-Patil family, many other Dhangar leaders have alleged that Jankar did not take them into confidence before announcing his decision. Yet another Dhangar leader, Laxman Hake, filed his nomination from the Madha Lok Sabha (LS) constituency and decided to fight the elections. (HT PHOTO)

Many of them have opposed the decision taken by Jankar. Reacting to Jankar’s move, Somnath Waghmode, a Dhangar leader, called a meeting on Sunday at Malshiras in Solapur district.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Waghmode said, “Since the last 30 to 40 years, without knowing who is in power, we have been working against the Mohite-Patil group in our district. But suddenly, Jankar (saheb) has announced his support to the Mohite-Patil group without taking us into confidence. Many people are opposing Jankar’s move. Hence on Sunday, we have called a meeting at Malshiras to know what the Dhangar community wants to do in this election.’’

“Don’t know what happened but without knowing the opinion of the people, how could Jankar offer his support to anyone?” Waghmode said.

Rahul Bidve, another Dhangar leader and state spokesperson of the Rayat Kranti Sangathana, said, “Only a handful of leaders are with Jankar. Most of the people did not like the decision taken by Jankar.” Bidve said that youths like him have had to fight on the ground against Mohite-Patil. Many cases have been registered against them but Jankar changed his decision overnight without considering all of this.

Yet another Dhangar leader, Laxman Hake, filed his nomination from the Madha Lok Sabha (LS) constituency and decided to fight the elections.

On Friday, Jankar, who was flown down to Nagpur by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, extended his support to Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil in the Madha constituency. Jankar backing the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) not only helps Mohite-Patil but also makes a major difference in the neighbouring constituencies of Solapur and Baramati.

After his meeting with Fadnavis, Jankar held a crucial meeting with Sharad Pawar in Pune before announcing his decision to support Mohite-Patil. Jankar alleged that in the last 10 years, the BJP has not fulfilled any of the promises made by it which is why he has decided to support Sharad Pawar saheb.

After announcement of Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar’s candidature from the BJP, it was opposed by the Mohite-Patil family from Akluj and Ram Raje Nimbalkar family from Phaltan. There were rounds of discussion between BJP’s top brass and Mohite-Patil. But Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil was not in a mood to listen to anything and he had already decided to join the National Congress Party (SP). Accordingly, he filed his nomination from the Madha constituency. Later, both Mohite-Patil and BJP tried to poach small, locally influential leaders and as a part of this, Jankar’s move was taken seriously as he is a Dhangar leader and in Solapur and Madha, there is a sizeable population of Dhangars.