 Dhangekar releases manifesto, says will work for safe Pune
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Dhangekar releases manifesto, says will work for safe Pune

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar published manifesto for Pune city and promised better public transport, healthcare and safety for the citizens

Pune: Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar on Monday published a separate manifesto for Pune city and promised better public transport, healthcare and safety for the citizens.

Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar published manifesto for Pune city and promised better public transport, healthcare and safety for the citizens. (HT)
Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar published manifesto for Pune city and promised better public transport, healthcare and safety for the citizens. (HT)

Even as the Congress party has published a manifesto at the national level, the party’s Pune candidate separately released list of what he termed as ‘promises’ for the city to be fulfilled in the next five years if voted by voters. Pune goes to polls on May 13.

In his manifesto, Dhangekar has focused on public transport, safety for senior citizens, water and other issues. According to Dhangekar, he will focus more on strengthening public transport by expanding the Metro network and including more e-buses in the PMPML fleet. The manifesto, however, is silent on the proposed Balbharati-Paud Phata Road and riverfront development project.

Dhangekar said, “In the last ten years, the city’s law and order situation has worsened. Many high-profile crimes including a drug scam recently took place in Pune. Via my manifesto, I promise to provide basic civic infrastructure along with pollution-free and environmentally sustained development in the city.”

Pune

